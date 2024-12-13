Craig F. Harrison’s Newly Released “Coffee with Jesus” is a Reflective and Inspiring Spiritual Journey
“Coffee with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig F. Harrison is a heartfelt exploration of personal faith, healing, and finding a deeper connection with Jesus through life’s trials and spiritual awakening.
Bakerfield, CA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Coffee with Jesus”: a deeply reflective and inspiring work that invites readers into an intimate conversation with Jesus, offering spiritual healing and growth. “Coffee with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Craig F. Harrison, who served as an ordained minister for thirty-five years. He has a family consisting of eight adopted children and nineteen grandchildren. He is the author of the children’s book, Angel Girl, and Pax et Bonum, a reflection on his many trips to Assisi, Italy, the home of St. Francis. He is an inspirational speaker and continues to work with families through grief and trauma.
Harrison shares, “In 2019, the author experienced a deep and “dark night of the soul.” In that darkness, he felt abandoned by God. Coffee with Jesus emerged at a 3:00 a.m. encounter with God. It was during the pain, abandonment, and betrayal that the author moved from a religious relationship with Jesus to a deep personal journey of healing and growth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig F. Harrison’s new book is a moving testimony of finding faith in moments of despair, guiding readers toward a transformative relationship with Jesus through candid personal reflections and spiritual insights.
Consumers can purchase “Coffee with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coffee with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
