Tara Dishinger’s Newly Released “Dox the Donkey: The Big Trip” is a Charming Tale of Courage and Friendship
“Dox the Donkey: The Big Trip” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tara Dishinger is an exciting and heartwarming children’s story about a brave donkey who embarks on a life-changing adventure, learning valuable lessons about faith, friendship, and trusting in himself.
Three Rivers, MI, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dox the Donkey: The Big Trip”, a delightful and inspiring adventure for young readers, is the creation of published author, Tara Dishinger.
Dishinger shares, “On a snowy evening, Dox was enjoying a peaceful fire when he hears a knock at he door. He did not know what great faith and courage he would gain from what was waiting for him on the other side. Dox will take the journey of a lifetime, he will build friendships and learn about trusting himself. He learns to believe in his strength and follow his heart to fulfill his destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tara Dishinger’s new book is a perfect read for children, filled with fun, adventure, and important life lessons about courage, self-belief, and the power of friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Dox the Donkey: The Big Trip” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dox the Donkey: The Big Trip”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
