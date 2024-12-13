Grandma Nettie’s Newly Released “My Super Shield” is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Resilience for Children
“My Super Shield” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grandma Nettie is an inspiring children’s story that encourages young readers to trust in the Lord and tap into their inner strength during life's challenges.
New York, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Super Shield”: a delightful exploration of faith and courage in childhood. “My Super Shield” is the creation of published author, Grandma Nettie, who was born and raised in the small Iowa town of Solon near beautiful Lake MacBride. Nettie was a teacher for thirty-seven years and has just recently retired. She considers her faith and family to be the most important things in her world. If she isn’t spending time with her family and friends, you can always find her reading, crocheting, or crafting. My Super Shield is Grandma Nettie’s first children’s book.
Grandma Nettie shares, “This is the story of a sweet young boy named Philip who learns to trust the Lord by calling upon his inner Christian soldier to navigate his way through some childhood bumps in the road. Life is not always easy, and in this story, Philip finds a way to lean into the loving support we all need to deal with life’s ups and downs. Read this book when you need to reaffirm your inner Christian soldier.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grandma Nettie’s new book offers valuable lessons about faith, resilience, and the importance of relying on God’s support in times of difficulty, making it a perfect addition to any child’s reading collection.
Consumers can purchase “My Super Shield” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Super Shield”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Grandma Nettie shares, “This is the story of a sweet young boy named Philip who learns to trust the Lord by calling upon his inner Christian soldier to navigate his way through some childhood bumps in the road. Life is not always easy, and in this story, Philip finds a way to lean into the loving support we all need to deal with life’s ups and downs. Read this book when you need to reaffirm your inner Christian soldier.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grandma Nettie’s new book offers valuable lessons about faith, resilience, and the importance of relying on God’s support in times of difficulty, making it a perfect addition to any child’s reading collection.
Consumers can purchase “My Super Shield” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Super Shield”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories