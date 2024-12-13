Julia Ellifritt’s Newly Released “Two Suitcases” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Love and Loss
“Two Suitcases” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Ellifritt is a poignant memoir detailing her personal journey caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s disease. The book delves into themes of resilience, the complexities of memory, and the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.
Middleburg Heights, OH, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Two Suitcases”: a touching narrative that captures the trials and triumphs of caregiving. “Two Suitcases” is the creation of published author, Julia Ellifritt, the education director at Cornerstone of Hope Bereavement Center in Cleveland, Ohio—a nonprofit organization serving thousands of people who have lost a loved one. She is licensed by the State of Ohio as an independent social worker, and her experience includes hospice work, traumatic grief counseling, research, graduate student supervision, and community education. She holds a master’s degree in social work from Case Western Reserve University where she also serves as an adjunct instructor at their Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. MSASS is ranked in the top ten graduate schools of social work in the country. With thirty-nine years of experience in the bereavement field, she is a prolific writer and speaker and has presented over seven hundred workshops locally, nationally, and internationally.
Julia has been a foster parent and is the adoptive mom to two children who are now adults: a daughter from China and a son from Madagascar and is excited to soon be a mother-in-law to a wonderful young lady from Costa Rica. Her kids were adored and spoiled by her mom, who is the subject of this book.
Ellifritt shares, “In Two Suitcases, Julia shares her poignant journey into the world of Alzheimer’s disease—a journey that transcends mere caregiving. Over four years of caring for her mother, Julia documented the highs and lows, the heartaches and triumphs as they navigated the labyrinth of memory loss together.
But this isn’t just a story about Alzheimer’s; it’s a story about love, resilience, and the human spirit. Julia grapples with profound questions:
· False memories, real emotions. How do you manage a person whose memories are false yet the emotions behind them are achingly real? When your loved one believes you’re trying to harm them with prescribed medication, how do you respond?
· The forgotten birthday. What happens when your mother believes it’s her birthday and her disappointment pierces your heart because there’s no cake to celebrate? Julia’s struggle is universal: how to honor the past while navigating the present.
· Hope in hidden sacrifices. While this book doesn’t offer easy answers, it does offer hope—a hope that transcends the mundane and points to a loving God who sees the sacrifices made in hidden places, a God who rewards those sacrifices with peace and joy.
Two Suitcases is an honest, vulnerable account that will make you laugh one moment and shed tears the next. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love in the face of adversity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Ellifritt’s new book provides an intimate look at the emotional landscape of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, blending humor and heartache into a compelling narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Two Suitcases” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Suitcases”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
