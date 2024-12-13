Julia Ellifritt’s Newly Released “Two Suitcases” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Love and Loss

“Two Suitcases” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Ellifritt is a poignant memoir detailing her personal journey caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s disease. The book delves into themes of resilience, the complexities of memory, and the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.