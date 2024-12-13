Claudia Romo’s Newly Released “Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should” is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Shares an Important Lesson

“Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should” from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudia Romo is a charming and insightful children’s book that explores the importance of thinking before acting, written in a fun, rhyming format inspired by the author's granddaughter.