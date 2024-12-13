Claudia Romo’s Newly Released “Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should” is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Shares an Important Lesson
“Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should” from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudia Romo is a charming and insightful children’s book that explores the importance of thinking before acting, written in a fun, rhyming format inspired by the author's granddaughter.
Chino, CA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should”: a whimsical and engaging story presented in a poetic format that encourages children to consider the consequences of their actions. “Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should” is the creation of published author, Claudia Romo, a dedicated mother, foster mother, and grandmother who obtained a BS in organizational leadership at Biola University when she went back to school while working full-time at the age of thirty-eight.
Romo shares, “We all want to do things just because, but we can’t. This story in poem format is about an answer many parents of young children hear when their children do something without thinking of the consequences. I was inspired by my granddaughter, Penelope, who is the apple of my eye. She is the reason for this inspiration and my debut as an author. I hope you enjoy it. God is good.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudia Romo’s new book is a delightful and heartfelt addition to any children’s library, offering a fun way to teach essential life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Even Though I Want To, It Doesn’t Mean I Should”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
