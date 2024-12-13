Dora Green’s Newly Released “We Learn Together: Bible Stories” is an Engaging and Educational Faith-Based Resource for Families
“We Learn Together: Bible Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dora Green is a thoughtfully crafted collection of Bible stories designed to teach children about key figures and events in the Bible, with engaging illustrations to captivate young minds.
Shaker Heights, OH, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “We Learn Together: Bible Stories”: an engaging and educational faith-based resource that introduces children to the Bible. “We Learn Together: Bible Stories” is the creation of published author, Dora Green, a retired medical professional who enjoys being creative, writing poetry, and creative craft ideas. She’s a graduate of the University of Alabama Regional Technical Institute in respiratory therapy.
Green shares, “We Learn Together: Bible Stories is meant to help children understand the Bible through the people and important events that took place in the Bible. Delightful and fun color pages are included in the entries in order to help children relate to the people, places, and the events in the Bible. These illustrations will encourage children to browse through the book on their own. We Learn Together offers opportunities for the whole family to learn about the Bible. This book is teachable, fun, and entertaining for parents, teachers, and students.
You are the light of the world; let your light shine (Matthew 5:13–20).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dora Green’s new book serves as an educational and enjoyable tool for teaching children about faith, designed to bring families together through storytelling and reflection.
Consumers can purchase “We Learn Together: Bible Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Learn Together: Bible Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
