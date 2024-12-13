Deborah Morton’s Newly Released “Why Not Me!?” is an Inspiring Memoir of Resilience and Hope
“Why Not Me!?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Morton is a powerful exploration of overcoming adversity, offering readers a message of hope amidst personal struggles and life’s challenges.
Mansfield, OH, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Why Not Me!?”, a compelling memoir that addresses the complexities of life through the lens of resilience and faith, is the creation of published author, Deborah Morton.
Morton shares, “This book is about the good, bad, and ugly. It’s about hope in the midst of hopelessness and thinking, Is this ever going to end? I am here to tell you that things do get better and what you are going through is just temporary; it will not last forever, that is a promise I can assure you of! This book is full of real-life moments and people affected by one man, my father. From sexual abuse, to murder, to suicide…I would never have thought this would be my story. Let me be clear: your past is not your future! One thing I have said for many years, and that is, “This too shall pass.” I am not a victim; I am a victor! With God, all things are possible. Dive into this book and allow it to challenge you, to push you, and cause you to be the change!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Morton’s new book offers a heartfelt perspective on the transformative power of faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Why Not Me!?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Not Me!?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
