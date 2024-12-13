Daniel Dumas’s Newly Released “Werewull” is an Engaging Tale of Courage and Leadership
“Werewull” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Dumas is a captivating story of a young lamb’s quest to reclaim his father’s honor and protect his farm from a menacing wolf. This allegorical tale touches on themes of bravery, leadership, and the importance of unity in the face of adversity.
Ankey, IA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Werewull”, an action-packed and thought-provoking narrative that follows a young lamb on his journey to protect his home and honor his fallen father, is the creation of published author, Daniel Dumas.
Dumas shares, “A farm once well-kept soon loses its farmer, thus causing the animals themselves to take care of the farm themselves. The sheep soon find themselves the most capable of taking care of everyone else on the farm, soon creating a long line of leaders for the farm. Though the sheep try to run the farm the best they can, a wolf would soon find a way to slip through and become a menace. The wolf, who calls himself Hungaraz, soon takes on many of the strongest rams on the farm, seeking to take over the farm for himself.
A young lamb named Werewull who learns that this very wolf is the one who ate his father now seeks to reclaim his father’s honor and learns to be a great leader himself, but first he must do the impossible: defeat the wolf.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Dumas’s new book combines adventure, moral lessons, and allegory to teach young readers the value of courage, sacrifice, and leadership in difficult times.
Consumers can purchase “Werewull” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Werewull”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
