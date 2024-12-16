Marian Elliott’s Newly Released “Bold and Courageous: A Bunny Tale” is a Heartwarming Adventure in Faith and Friendship
“Bold and Courageous: A Bunny Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marian Elliott is an inspiring children’s story about friendship, courage, and the strength to stand firm in one’s beliefs.
Kenner, LA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bold and Courageous: A Bunny Tale”: a delightful fable about bravery and unity among friends. “Bold and Courageous: A Bunny Tale” is the creation of published author, Marian Elliott, a dedicated wife and mother.
Elliott shares, “This charming Christian tale invites you into a land of bunnies, where the friendships are good, the food is plentiful, and the playing is endless. Life is grand for the bunnies. Then one day, a new visitor comes to town with an offer that seems too good to refuse. What will the bunnies do? Will they become divided, or will they unite? It is a story of boldly standing alone when faced with social pressure and ridicule. It is a story of repentance and a story of forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marian Elliott’s new book encourages young readers to learn valuable lessons about courage, forgiveness, and making wise choices, even in the face of peer pressure.
Consumers can purchase “Bold and Courageous: A Bunny Tale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bold and Courageous: A Bunny Tale”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
