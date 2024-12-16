Scott Campbell Brown’s Newly Released “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” is a Compelling and Faith-Filled Exploration of the Apostle John’s Journey

“John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Campbell Brown is a thought-provoking work of fiction that delves into the life of the Apostle John, exploring his relationship with Jesus, the promises of God, and the trials and triumphs that shaped his faith. The novel beautifully intertwines historical and spiritual themes, offering readers both a personal and deeply emotional narrative.