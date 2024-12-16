Scott Campbell Brown’s Newly Released “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” is a Compelling and Faith-Filled Exploration of the Apostle John’s Journey
“John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Campbell Brown is a thought-provoking work of fiction that delves into the life of the Apostle John, exploring his relationship with Jesus, the promises of God, and the trials and triumphs that shaped his faith. The novel beautifully intertwines historical and spiritual themes, offering readers both a personal and deeply emotional narrative.
San Antonio, TX, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel”: a captivating and heartfelt journey through the life of the Apostle John, exploring themes of faith, love, and divine promise. “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” is the creation of published author, Scott Campbell Brown, who has served as an assistant lay leader at his church, as well as a certified lay speaker. He holds a PhD in demography from the University of Pennsylvania. Scott was a researcher at Gallaudet University and the US Department of Education and has served as a consultant to the United Nations and the International Labor Organization. His research led to awards from the National Institutes of Health and the AARP Andrus Foundation. He is the author of The Sunset of George Washington, The Saga of the Four Kings, An American Devotional, and Migrants and Workers in Philadelphia. Scott is married and currently lives in San Antonio, Texas.
Brown shares, “You are so loved by God that he gave you his only Son, that if you believe in him, you will not perish but you shall have eternal life. Although this is a work of fiction about the Apostle John, this book focuses on the truth of the wonderful promises of God for you. “You” is the first word of the novel, and it comprises the last non-biblical word. And you will read that many of the promises have already been kept, for as John takes his life journey, he learns again and again that from Abraham to Jesus to God’s Revelation to him that “the Lord himself will provide the Lamb.”
Along the way, you will meet the strong women in John’s life. His birth mother, Salome, who becomes a faithful follower of Jesus but endures much heartache throughout her life. Mary, who by the edict of Jesus, becomes John’s born-again mother and teaches him many lessons even as a grown man. You will meet the Elect Lady referenced in the Second Letter of John and Lydia, the dealer in purple cloth from the book of Acts and the first person from Europe to be baptized.
There will be some ups and downs. You will witness the martyrdoms and the sufferings of the faithful Christians. Because even the apostles are sinners, you will observe some of that. And you may even have a few laughs. At times, you may become frustrated with John or some of the others. And that is a good thing. Because although this book tells their stories, the great promises of God through the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ are its most important message for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Campbell Brown’s new book is an inspiring fictional portrayal of the Apostle John’s journey, filled with spiritual lessons and timeless truths.
Consumers can purchase “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “You are so loved by God that he gave you his only Son, that if you believe in him, you will not perish but you shall have eternal life. Although this is a work of fiction about the Apostle John, this book focuses on the truth of the wonderful promises of God for you. “You” is the first word of the novel, and it comprises the last non-biblical word. And you will read that many of the promises have already been kept, for as John takes his life journey, he learns again and again that from Abraham to Jesus to God’s Revelation to him that “the Lord himself will provide the Lamb.”
Along the way, you will meet the strong women in John’s life. His birth mother, Salome, who becomes a faithful follower of Jesus but endures much heartache throughout her life. Mary, who by the edict of Jesus, becomes John’s born-again mother and teaches him many lessons even as a grown man. You will meet the Elect Lady referenced in the Second Letter of John and Lydia, the dealer in purple cloth from the book of Acts and the first person from Europe to be baptized.
There will be some ups and downs. You will witness the martyrdoms and the sufferings of the faithful Christians. Because even the apostles are sinners, you will observe some of that. And you may even have a few laughs. At times, you may become frustrated with John or some of the others. And that is a good thing. Because although this book tells their stories, the great promises of God through the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ are its most important message for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Campbell Brown’s new book is an inspiring fictional portrayal of the Apostle John’s journey, filled with spiritual lessons and timeless truths.
Consumers can purchase “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “John, Beloved by JESUS: A Novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories