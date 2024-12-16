George Goodman’s Newly Released “The Rock” is a Compelling and Faith-Filled Exploration of Transformation and Spiritual Growth
“The Rock” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Goodman is an inspiring narrative of personal transformation, the power of faith, and the life-changing impact of encountering Christ.
Batavia, OH, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Rock”: a profound tale of spiritual transformation and purpose. “The Rock” is the creation of published author, George Goodman, the fourth son of a Church of God, Cleveland, Tennessee, preacher was born in Casper, Wyoming, in the spring of 1951. The first eight years of his life were spent in Wyoming, Colorado, California, and Texas. His parents, Clarke and Doris Goodman, moved reasonably often due to opportunities for pastoral ministry and the ability to find gainful employment as a union painter.
At the age of twenty-one, George committed his life to Jesus. This was the glorious start of his new and wonderful life in Christ Jesus.
George graduated from Christ for The Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas, in 1976. He has been involved in teaching, preaching, deliverance ministry, and evangelism. He is an ordained minister in the Church of God of Cleveland, Tennessee.
Goodman shares, “This book is about the life experience of a common fisherman. It shows how his encounter with a certain teacher, who became his close friend, changed the course of his life. Then the time spent with him and the lessons he learned from him dramatically changed him and his outlook. As a result, he was transformed from a poor fisherman into a renowned world changer. It was said by the leaders of his country that he had turned the world upside down.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Goodman’s new book offers readers an engaging perspective on faith, discipleship, and the extraordinary ways God can work in one’s life.
Consumers can purchase “The Rock” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rock”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories