Linda Lee’s Newly Released “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years” is a Delightful Children’s Tale of Adventure and Friendship
“Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Lee is a heartwarming story about the charming escapades of a beloved cat who captured the hearts of an island community.
New York, NY, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years”: an enchanting children’s book that tells the story of a young cat's adventures in Maui. “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years” is the creation of published author, Linda Lee, who grew up in the Washington, D.C., area. After finishing college, she moved to Hawaii, where she lived for fifteen years. She then moved to Chattanooga to be near her brother and worked at a music store, where she met her future husband. Together, they moved to Hawaii and opened piano and organ stores on three islands. After her husband’s death, she moved back to Tennessee, where she currently resides.
Linda Lee shares, “This book is about my husband’s and my experience finding a baby cat that needed a home. We moved him into our music store on Maui, where he became our store cat. He had a charming personality and was very smart. Everyone talked about him, and he became famous across the island! This book details his many adventures: from “playing” the piano for people to his favorite TV show and more. A great children’s book, with several more to follow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Lee’s new book captures the whimsical spirit of childhood and the joys of having a pet, making it a perfect addition to any child's reading collection.
Consumers can purchase “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linda Lee shares, “This book is about my husband’s and my experience finding a baby cat that needed a home. We moved him into our music store on Maui, where he became our store cat. He had a charming personality and was very smart. Everyone talked about him, and he became famous across the island! This book details his many adventures: from “playing” the piano for people to his favorite TV show and more. A great children’s book, with several more to follow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Lee’s new book captures the whimsical spirit of childhood and the joys of having a pet, making it a perfect addition to any child's reading collection.
Consumers can purchase “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Banjo the Maui Cat: My Early Years”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories