Alyssa Deggan’s Newly Released “Pepe Wiggle-Bottom and the Yellow Tangs” is a Delightful and Vibrant Children’s Adventure
“Pepe Wiggle-Bottom and the Yellow Tangs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alyssa Deggan is a charming and colorful story that encourages young readers to embrace adventure, explore new environments, and cherish friendships.
Las Vegas, NV, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pepe Wiggle-Bottom and the Yellow Tangs”, a celebration of the world around us, is the creation of published author, Alyssa Deggan.
Deggan shares, “Pepe was born for adventure! His true passion in life is trying new things, and living on the tropical island of Hawaii allowed him to do just that. On this adventure, Pepe heads down to the beach to frolic in the water, but he quickly learns that there is an obstacle in his way. With the generosity of a friend, Pepe is given a special gift that opens the door to explore under the sea where he discovers a whole new world of joy. The vibrant colors he sees and the friends he meets inspire him to keep exploring, learning, and growing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alyssa Deggan’s new book is an enchanting tale that combines vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming narrative to inspire curiosity and a love for adventure in young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Pepe Wiggle-Bottom and the Yellow Tangs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pepe Wiggle-Bottom and the Yellow Tangs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
