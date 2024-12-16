David Hughes’s Newly Released “The Adventures Of Broken Knife” is a Captivating and Immersive Historical Adventure
“The Adventures Of Broken Knife” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Hughes is an engaging historical novel that explores themes of bravery, survival, and cultural heritage through the thrilling journey of two Ponca boys navigating danger and discovering the meaning of adventure.
West Point, NE, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures Of Broken Knife”: a riveting tale set in the Great Plains, following two young Ponca boys as they embark on a perilous journey amidst the chaos of tribal warfare. “The Adventures Of Broken Knife” is the creation of published author, David Hughes, who was born and raised in central Nebraska. Educated and graduated from the Grand Island public school system. He is a graduate of Kearney State College with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. He has always had a love for history and an interest in American Native societies. David is married with four children and twelve grandchildren. Employed by the West Point School District for thirty-eight years and retired in 2019. He is active in his church and community. David and his wife, Kirsten, love to travel and will be married for fifty years in March of 2024.
Hughes shares, “The story is about two Ponca boys that dream about going on a great adventure. Their family and village are chased out of their lands by an evil tribe that is moving west through the Platte Valley, spreading out north and south, killing and pillaging their way through. Broken Knife, the main character, narrates the travels and tribulations his people go through. Escaping to the east, then north to their Ponca homelands. They head west, then back south, where his people, with an alliance of other Great Plains tribes, fight a hard battle against the evil tribe. After two seasons of travel, they make it back home. Meeting different characters throughout his travels, Broken Knife and his cousin see all kinds of natural and mystical wonders. Toward the end of the story, he finds out the history of the evil and what it did over a thousand seasons earlier. Always talking about going on a great adventure, the boys realize, in the end, they had just been on a great adventure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Hughes’s new book is a powerful narrative that blends history, adventure, and spiritual discovery, offering readers an exciting glimpse into the traditions and battles of the Ponca people.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures Of Broken Knife” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures Of Broken Knife”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
