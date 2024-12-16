Jo Cicci’s Newly Released “Why Bother?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Hope and Possibility
“Why Bother?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jo Cicci is an inspiring reflection on finding hope and purpose through life’s challenging moments, and invites readers to consider the hidden opportunities within their “why bother?” moments.
Garner, NC, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Why Bother?” is a heartfelt and motivational work that guides readers through moments of doubt and struggle. “Why Bother?” is the creation of published author, Jo Cicci, a dedicated wife and artist who resides in North Carolina.
Jo shares, “This book encourages Christians and non-Christians, men and women, young and old to think about their “Why bother?” moments, however painful, and ponder how something positive can be waiting just on the other side.
Describing life events in a raw, down-to-earth way, she seeks to engage the reader by relating real events in her life, sharing insights from others, and using imagination to highlight ideas and thoughts.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Cicci’s new book uses relatable experiences and universal themes to inspire readers to look for the silver linings and possibilities that life’s obstacles may hold.
Consumers can purchase “Why Bother?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Bother?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jo shares, “This book encourages Christians and non-Christians, men and women, young and old to think about their “Why bother?” moments, however painful, and ponder how something positive can be waiting just on the other side.
Describing life events in a raw, down-to-earth way, she seeks to engage the reader by relating real events in her life, sharing insights from others, and using imagination to highlight ideas and thoughts.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Cicci’s new book uses relatable experiences and universal themes to inspire readers to look for the silver linings and possibilities that life’s obstacles may hold.
Consumers can purchase “Why Bother?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Bother?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories