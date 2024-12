Adrianne Hemenway’s Newly Released “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” is a Poignant Tale of Hope and Transformation Through God's Love

San Antonio, TX, December 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true”: a touching exploration of divine love and human connection. “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” is the creation of published author, Adrianne Hemenway.Hemenway shares, “We serve a God of life. He created life, sustains our lives, and, as Jesus said, “I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10). People in the world face troubles of different kinds. Sometimes, God sees us and sends people our way. He also works in mysterious ways, so when a woman and her children were destitute and living on the streets, they experienced blessings from a stranger who knows God’s love and changes their lives in ways they least expected.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrianne Hemenway’s new book conveys a powerful message of hope, emphasizing the impact of kindness and the transformative nature of faith in God’s provision.Consumers can purchase “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.