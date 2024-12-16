Adrianne Hemenway’s Newly Released “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” is a Poignant Tale of Hope and Transformation Through God's Love
“The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adrianne Hemenway is an inspiring story that illustrates the power of faith and compassion in transforming lives during challenging times.
San Antonio, TX, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true”: a touching exploration of divine love and human connection. “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” is the creation of published author, Adrianne Hemenway.
Hemenway shares, “We serve a God of life. He created life, sustains our lives, and, as Jesus said, “I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10). People in the world face troubles of different kinds. Sometimes, God sees us and sends people our way. He also works in mysterious ways, so when a woman and her children were destitute and living on the streets, they experienced blessings from a stranger who knows God’s love and changes their lives in ways they least expected.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrianne Hemenway’s new book conveys a powerful message of hope, emphasizing the impact of kindness and the transformative nature of faith in God’s provision.
Consumers can purchase “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Glass Blower: Things come to life with a heart that is true”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
