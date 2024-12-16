Mara-Yanka’s Newly Released “When the Angel Speaks, Listen” is a Soul-Stirring Call to Faith and Inner Peace
“When the Angel Speaks, Listen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mara-Yanka is an inspiring guide that blends poetic reflections and divine wisdom, encouraging readers to embrace God’s love and find spiritual guidance through faith, hope, and love.
New York, NY, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When the Angel Speaks, Listen”, a heartfelt work that invites readers to open their hearts to God’s presence and the comforting guidance of angels and saints, is the creation of published author, Mara-Yanka.
Mara-Yanka shares, “When the Angel Speaks, Listen is an inspiring book that tells us: God has not abandoned us; He loves us. God knows we sin, and now is the time we, as sinners, need to know that we learn to love with a pure heart. We learn to listen to the words of faith, salvation, and love. We learn about the saints who hear our prayers, the angels who guide us, and many prayers that give us hope. There are poems that inspire us, quotes that tell of truth, and narration that tells stories with divine words from the angel of the Lord God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mara-Yanka’s new book provides readers with a comforting and enlightening experience, offering spiritual insights and an invitation to deepen their connection with faith.
Consumers can purchase “When the Angel Speaks, Listen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When the Angel Speaks, Listen”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
