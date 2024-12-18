Diane GarciaPitts’s Newly Released “For the Love of Cuda” is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Resilience
“For the Love of Cuda” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane GarciaPitts is a touching story of a young girl named Tatiana who helps her beloved cat, Cuda, navigate a challenging diagnosis of diabetes. Through love, perseverance, and the support of her family, Tatiana learns to manage Cuda’s illness, offering readers a heartfelt message about compassion, bravery, and the special bond between humans and their pets.
Jacksonville, FL, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “For the Love of Cuda”: an inspiring and touching story about a brave little girl. “For the Love of Cuda” is the creation of published author, Diane GarciaPitts, a first-generation American, born to a colorful Portuguese family. She grew up in Rhode Island and served in the military. She is a proud mom to a beautiful daughter. Her family and pets have always brought her great joy. Writing is an outlet that allows her to share her journey, her laughs, and even her challenges.
GarciaPitts shares, “This is a story about a brave little girl who helps her best friend overcome illness, and thrive with his disease.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane GarciaPitts’s new book showcases the strength of family, the love of pets, and the lessons learned when life throws unexpected challenges.
Consumers can purchase “For the Love of Cuda” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For the Love of Cuda”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
