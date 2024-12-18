Diane GarciaPitts’s Newly Released “For the Love of Cuda” is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Resilience

“For the Love of Cuda” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane GarciaPitts is a touching story of a young girl named Tatiana who helps her beloved cat, Cuda, navigate a challenging diagnosis of diabetes. Through love, perseverance, and the support of her family, Tatiana learns to manage Cuda’s illness, offering readers a heartfelt message about compassion, bravery, and the special bond between humans and their pets.