Tom Campbell’s Newly Released “Lines and Rhymes of Our Times” is a Heartfelt Collection of Reflections and Poetry
“Lines and Rhymes of Our Times” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Campbell is a thought-provoking and personal collection of poems and reflections, offering insights on life, love, and the human experience through the lens of timeless wisdom and humor.
Vero Beach, FL, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lines and Rhymes of Our Times”, a deeply personal and reflective journey through poetry, is the creation of published author, Tom Campbell.
Campbell shares, “Since I started this book with some famous quotes from people, documents, books, and cartoon characters, I thought a quote from a famous person would be a good way to end it on the back cover. Since I have written two books, the words of Winston Churchill at the beginning of World War II seemed appropriate: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
I know that I will continue to write my monthly poems to my beautiful bride, Nancy, but will I put them in another book? Time will tell about another book being published, and if for no other reason, I had a good time doing it. Even if no other books make it past the cutting room floor, Nancy and I will have some documentation of our life together. This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Campbell’s new book offers readers a mix of thought-provoking reflections, humorous verses, and heartfelt poetry that captures moments of joy and wisdom from life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “Lines and Rhymes of Our Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lines and Rhymes of Our Times”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Campbell shares, “Since I started this book with some famous quotes from people, documents, books, and cartoon characters, I thought a quote from a famous person would be a good way to end it on the back cover. Since I have written two books, the words of Winston Churchill at the beginning of World War II seemed appropriate: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
I know that I will continue to write my monthly poems to my beautiful bride, Nancy, but will I put them in another book? Time will tell about another book being published, and if for no other reason, I had a good time doing it. Even if no other books make it past the cutting room floor, Nancy and I will have some documentation of our life together. This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Campbell’s new book offers readers a mix of thought-provoking reflections, humorous verses, and heartfelt poetry that captures moments of joy and wisdom from life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “Lines and Rhymes of Our Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lines and Rhymes of Our Times”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories