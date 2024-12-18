Ernest M. Tegeder’s Newly Released “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?” is a Compassionate Guide to Healing and Rediscovering Hope
“Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ernest M. Tegeder is a deeply empathetic exploration of grief, healing, and finding purpose after the loss of a loved one, particularly following the demanding journey of caregiving.
Beachwood, NJ, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back”: a heartfelt guide for those who have lost a spouse, with particular insight into the added emotional complexities that arise following a period of caregiving. “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back” is the creation of published author, Ernest M. Tegeder, whose main discipline, training, and profession is music. He is a performer, composer, arranger, and conductor and has served as principal trombonist with the Monmouth Symphony Orchestra for over forty years, as well as with other orchestras, choruses, and ensembles. He also performs as a jazz guitarist with his trio throughout the Monmouth and Ocean counties, and at present, he is retired from thirty-seven years of teaching music in New Jersey public schools.
Though his main occupation is music, he possesses training and background in psychology, physics, art, and history, as well as premed biology and physiology. His hobbies include golf, woodworking, and model trains. Additionally, he is a qualified builder, craftsman, and designer of custom furniture. All these things, along with biblical studies, have given him a broad perspective from which to draw in his writings these past seven years.
He and his wife, Barbara, were married for fifty-seven years and have one son, a tech specialist and musician as well, living in Utah with his wife, a hospice chaplain and musician, along with one dog, three cats, and seven chickens. Mr. Tegeder and his wife were congregants of Grace Calvary Church in Ship Bottom, New Jersey, where he still is.
Tegeder shares, “By far, the most heart-wrenching event one can experience in the journey through life is the loss of one’s spouse. This is made even more acute if it happens following an extended period of caregiving. It leaves one emotionally, physically, spiritually, and sometimes even financially devastated.
While this can often be said for losing a child, parent, or sibling, the primary life impact will be if it’s your spouse. Following this event, one is left bereft and asking themselves, “How can I go on?” and feeling, really, that one’s life is over.
Going on in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead will certainly not be easy, but there are reasons why one must go on—if for no other reason than for those around you who love you. But you also need to do it for yourself.
The purpose of this book is to, with empathy, take one through the grieving journey and bring one to and through the process of “getting back into the stream of life.” You may come then to find there are and will be reasons to do so—and that there is hope. At the center of it all is our mighty, loving God and Creator, who most definitely wants you back!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernest M. Tegeder’s new book is an invaluable resource for those searching for comfort and a path forward after loss, reminding readers of God’s constant presence and love.
Consumers can purchase “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Though his main occupation is music, he possesses training and background in psychology, physics, art, and history, as well as premed biology and physiology. His hobbies include golf, woodworking, and model trains. Additionally, he is a qualified builder, craftsman, and designer of custom furniture. All these things, along with biblical studies, have given him a broad perspective from which to draw in his writings these past seven years.
He and his wife, Barbara, were married for fifty-seven years and have one son, a tech specialist and musician as well, living in Utah with his wife, a hospice chaplain and musician, along with one dog, three cats, and seven chickens. Mr. Tegeder and his wife were congregants of Grace Calvary Church in Ship Bottom, New Jersey, where he still is.
Tegeder shares, “By far, the most heart-wrenching event one can experience in the journey through life is the loss of one’s spouse. This is made even more acute if it happens following an extended period of caregiving. It leaves one emotionally, physically, spiritually, and sometimes even financially devastated.
While this can often be said for losing a child, parent, or sibling, the primary life impact will be if it’s your spouse. Following this event, one is left bereft and asking themselves, “How can I go on?” and feeling, really, that one’s life is over.
Going on in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead will certainly not be easy, but there are reasons why one must go on—if for no other reason than for those around you who love you. But you also need to do it for yourself.
The purpose of this book is to, with empathy, take one through the grieving journey and bring one to and through the process of “getting back into the stream of life.” You may come then to find there are and will be reasons to do so—and that there is hope. At the center of it all is our mighty, loving God and Creator, who most definitely wants you back!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernest M. Tegeder’s new book is an invaluable resource for those searching for comfort and a path forward after loss, reminding readers of God’s constant presence and love.
Consumers can purchase “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is There Life After Caregiving and Losing One’s Spouse?: A Book of Comfort, Solace, Insights, and Showing the Way Back”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories