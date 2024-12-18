Ausha Bouasy’s Newly Released “Determining Your God-Given Purpose Workbook” is an Empowering Tool for Spiritual Discovery and Growth
“Determining Your God-Given Purpose Workbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ausha Bouasy is a thought-provoking and practical guide designed to help readers uncover and embrace their unique, God-given purpose and potential.
Corona, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Determining Your God-Given Purpose Workbook”: a powerful resource crafted to inspire and guide individuals in their journey of spiritual discovery. “Determining Your God-Given Purpose Workbook” is the creation of published author, Ausha Bouasy, who has been happily married since 2015 to her amazing husband, Anthony Bouasy, and is a proud mother of one beautiful son, Ayden Bouasy. Her family—particularly her husband; son; mother, Valerie Hill; Nana Orie Hill; and Aunt Cynthia Gupton—serves as her primary motivation, with Valerie being the nurturing force who planted seeds and fostered her development. Holding a master’s degree in business administration, she attended Cottonwood Bible College and completed the Biblical Foundations certificate at Life Pacific University. Ausha currently serves in the health tech industry. In addition to her career, she leads the young adult ministry and is a member of the leadership team at New Day Christian Fellowship under the powerful leadership of Bishop Tony Dunn and Mrs. Jackie Dunn.
With fourteen years of dedicated service in the church, Ausha has held various leadership roles, including minister, youth division and young adult division leader, young ladies’ leader, praise dance leader, and steward board member. Her unwavering passion lies in inspiring individuals to embrace their rightful position in the kingdom of God and live purpose-driven lives.
Bouasy shares, “In Jeremiah 1:5, we receive insight into the importance of understanding our God-given purpose. Scripture states, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations.” It is this profound truth that inspired me to create this workbook, driven by my passion for people to grasp not just their purpose in life but also their divine calling in the kingdom of God.
We belong to a royal family, and it’s time we move beyond merely being creations of God to fully embracing our identity as His children. It is incumbent upon us to persistently evolve, learn, and refine ourselves to fulfill our God-given purpose.
As Hosea 4:6 reminds us, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me; Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.” The lack of knowledge in who we are and who we belong to can lead to destruction. Therefore, whether young or mature, it’s vital that we continually grow and strive to understand and fulfill the purpose for which God has called us in this lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ausha Bouasy’s new workbook is a meaningful guide for individuals of all ages who wish to deepen their understanding of their role within God’s kingdom, seeking to live a purpose-driven life rooted in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Determining Your God-Given Purpose Workbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Determining Your God-Given Purpose Workbook”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
