D J Rohmann’s Newly Released “This is the Day the Lord Has Made” is an Uplifting Devotional for Daily Spiritual Encouragement
“This is the Day the Lord Has Made” from Christian Faith Publishing author D J Rohmann is an inspiring daily devotional offering readers scripture-based reflections, encouragement, and reminders of God’s love and guidance.
Ocala, FL, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “This is the Day the Lord Has Made”: a spiritually enriching book designed to uplift readers through daily reflections rooted in scripture. “This is the Day the Lord Has Made” is the creation of published author, D J Rohmann, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Rohmann shares, “My husband and I say every morning when we get up.”This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” So I thought it fitting to call our book that.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D J Rohmann’s new book provides a resource for readers seeking a closer walk with God through scripture-based meditations. Each reflection offers encouragement and actionable steps to help readers embrace God’s promises and blessings.
Consumers can purchase “This is the Day the Lord Has Made” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This is the Day the Lord Has Made”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
