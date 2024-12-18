Chuck Chapman’s Newly Released “ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation” Reminds Us Why the Bible is Above Reproach
“ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Chapman is an empowering resource aimed at helping individuals overcome sin and addiction by grounding themselves in biblical truths.
Park Hills, KY, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation”: a vital guide for anyone seeking healing and freedom through faith, addressing the deep disconnect many experience between God’s promises and their lived realities. “ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation” is the creation of published author, Chuck Chapman, a dedicated husband who went on to acquire a bachelor’s degree in Bible and theology from God’s Bible School & College in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also an ordained pastor in the Church of the Nazarene.
Chapman shares, “The Bible says freedom is the birthright of every child of God who has been born-again into His Kingdom. Therefore, whether you are here for sin, addiction, loss, brokenness, burnout, needing a fresh move of God in your life, or to find healing for the pains of the past or for your damaged emotions, the Word of God promises that this freedom is available to all of His children. And yet, how many people do you know who are truly walking in this promised freedom?
ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation addresses this disconnect between promise and experience, by firmly reestablishing three foundational truths that the church has always believed but forgotten somewhere along the way:
1. All of the Bible is Inspired [or written] by God (2 Timothy 3:16-17)
2. All of the Bible is Inerrant [or without errors] (Psalm 18:30)
3. All of the Bible is Infallible [or incapable of failing to deliver on any of the things it says it will] (Isaiah 55:11)
The reason these three foundational truth claims should matter to those in the church, and especially to those of us in the recovery community, is:
If you don’t believe the first claim that God wrote the Book, then you will never believe the second claim that it is without errors. And if you never believe this second claim, then you will never trust in, nor experience for yourself, the victory that the Word of God offers you over any and all addictions and willful sin in its third claim to be infallible!
By the end of this book, you will know beyond a reasonable doubt that the Bible is the very words of God Himself and, therefore, above reproach, thus establishing it as the only foundation to build our life and recovery on. Furthermore, you will also find that no matter who you are, where you’ve been, what you’ve done, or how far gone you may be, this book was written to take both the addicted and defeated Christian, alike, down the same path of Scripture until they arrive at their destination and heart’s desire – freedom!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Chapman’s new book offers profound insights and practical steps for individuals seeking a transformative recovery experience.
Consumers can purchase “ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ASAP Recovery: Building on the Right Foundation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
