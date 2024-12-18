Shaun Andrews’s Newly Released “What Is Your Issue?” is a Faith-Driven Guide to Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through the Power of God’s Word
“What Is Your Issue?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shaun Andrews is an inspiring exploration of how God’s Word and the stories of biblical figures offer hope, healing, and strength to confront life’s struggles with faith.
Jacksonville, NC, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Is Your Issue?”, a powerful and heartfelt work that encourages readers to identify and confront their personal struggles through the transformative power of faith, is the creation of published author, Shaun Andrews.
Andrews shares, “What Is Your Issue? is a book filled with the Word of God. There is power in His Word to help us deal with our issues and meet them head-on. This book is designed to be a source of inspiration through the author’s testimony. It will strengthen and stretch our faith and remind us that God can do anything. The biblical figures mentioned in this book’s stories are examples to us of the power of God.
The disciples were on a boat, and they thought they were going to drown, but Jesus saved them. Their issue was a lack of faith. There was also a woman with an issue of blood, and Jesus healed her from that issue. There was a man named Jairus who had a daughter that died, and Jesus brought her back to life. There was also a demon-filled man whom Jesus saved, delivered, and set free from his issues. Additionally, we see that Hannah’s issue was healed when she sowed her son back to the Lord. Her act of faith put her in a position to receive more children from the Lord.
This book will help us pinpoint our issues and show that Jesus is ready, willing, and able to heal our issues. Although if our healing doesn’t manifest here on earth, remember there is no sickness or death in heaven. We may have to cope with an issue here on this side of life. Paul in the Bible had a thorn in his flesh. But the point of What Is Your Issue? is for the reader to see God and His power in a deeper way, knowing He can do anything but fail. What is your issue?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shaun Andrews’s new book is an encouraging resource for readers seeking to deepen their faith and find hope in the midst of their struggles.
Consumers can purchase “What Is Your Issue?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Is Your Issue?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
