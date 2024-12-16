Beverly Utley’s New Book “Titus and Chase: The Magic Bubble” is a Thriller Following Two Brothers and Their Cousin Who Find Themselves Trapped on a Magical Adventure
Los Angeles, CA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Beverly Utley, a loving mother and grandmother who worked for over twenty-seven years as an educator and administrator with the Los Angeles Unified School District and currently operates a real estate business, has completed her most recent book “Titus and Chase: The Magic Bubble”: a charming story that follows two brothers and their cousin who meet a young magician that conjures up a magic bubble that suddenly traps them all, leading them off on a grand adventure.
“Summertime means laughter and fun at the beach for Titus, Chase, and cousin Ava,” writes Utley. “There is unexpected magic in store for the trio as they meet an upcoming magician who takes them on a surprise ride through the air in a magic bubble that no one can escape from. Come go with the six occupants as they experience roller-coaster thrills and an adventure of a lifetime, all while understanding that teamwork and perseverance are the keys to pop open any bubble you may be trapped in today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beverly Utley’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this riveting story of magic and excitement. With colorful and vibrant artwork to bring Utley’s story to life, “Titus and Chase: The Magic Bubble” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this enchanting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Titus and Chase: The Magic Bubble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
