Jack Coey’s New Book “An Unsolved Conspiracy” is a Thorough and Compelling Exploration of a Grisly Murder Case That Has Remained Unsolved for Over a Century
Keene, NH, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Coey has completed his most recent book “An Unsolved Conspiracy”: a gripping and eye-opening historical novel that explores the stunning details surrounding the unsolved murder of Dr. William Dean, which has remained open for over a hundred years and continues to mystify local law enforcement.
“A hundred and six years ago tonight, August 13, 1918, Dr. Dean was murdered while milking his cow,” writes Coey. “He was an unconventional farmer who slept late in the morning and milked his cow late at night. Earlier in the day, he had asked a neighbor lady to send him a Department of Justice agent about signal lights from Mount Monadnock to the Atlantic Ocean—German spies signaling boats in the Atlantic Ocean. He was found the following morning down a well. It was thought he was murdered by German spies who didn’t want him talking to the Department of Justice—until his good friend from the village…”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Coey’s book is a lifelong passion project for the author, who has been studying and writing about Dr. Dean’s murder for thirty years. Utilizing Grand Jury testimony and the Department of Justice reports, “An Unsolved Conspiracy” promises to transport readers back in time, making this book a must-read for fans of true crime and unsolved historic murder cases alike.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “An Unsolved Conspiracy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
