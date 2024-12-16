Author Cliff Travis’s New Book “Getting to Know Bourbon” is a Fun and Informative Guide to the History of America’s Native Spirit and How to Enjoy It Like a Pro

Recent release “Getting to Know Bourbon: How to Be The Life Of The Party and not The Reason the Police Are Called: A (Sort Of) Complete Guide to Bourbon.” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cliff Travis takes readers on a delightful and educational journey into the world of bourbon, exploring the colorful history behind it and the finer details of enjoying this iconic drink.