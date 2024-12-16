Author Cliff Travis’s New Book “Getting to Know Bourbon” is a Fun and Informative Guide to the History of America’s Native Spirit and How to Enjoy It Like a Pro
Recent release “Getting to Know Bourbon: How to Be The Life Of The Party and not The Reason the Police Are Called: A (Sort Of) Complete Guide to Bourbon.” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cliff Travis takes readers on a delightful and educational journey into the world of bourbon, exploring the colorful history behind it and the finer details of enjoying this iconic drink.
Louisville, KY, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Certified Bourbon Steward, Cliff Travis, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, an official Kentucky Colonel, and a retired trial lawyer, has completed his new book “Getting to Know Bourbon: How to Be The Life Of The Party and not The Reason the Police Are Called: A (Sort Of) Complete Guide to Bourbon.” It is an engaging and humorous guide that offers readers a unique blend of bourbon history, insights into its production, and tips for enjoying bourbon like a pro.
After graduation from the University of Louisville, active duty in the US Air Force opened the world to author Cliff Travis. That provided plenty of opportunities for him to live in the mountains, on the beach, or in several of America’s great cities. The author also lived in the small college town of Norman, Oklahoma, while getting a master’s degree at OU. Still, no place held his heart the way Kentucky did, so he retired to Louisville for law school and started a law practice while he finished his Air Force career in the Air Force Reserves.
“Bourbon is special. So special, in fact, that on May 4, 1964, the United States Congress issued a resolution naming bourbon as ‘America's Native Spirit’ - the only beverage celebrated in such a fashion,” writes Travis. “Bourbon is so popular that some rare bottles of bourbon sell for tens of thousands of dollars - and single ‘shots’ of some highly prized bourbons can be sipped by those willing to pay hundreds of dollars for the experience. Bourbon originated in frontier America and grew with America's expansion west. It survived a national effort to prohibit the sale of all alcohol-based beverages and thrives now as thousands of visitors tour Kentucky's many distilleries every day. Almost as special as sipping a good bourbon are the light-hearted and compelling stories this book provides about bourbon and many of the colorful characters in bourbon's past.
“The book describes what makes bourbon different from other alcohol-based beverages, explaining how (and why) bourbon spends years (sometimes decades) ‘maturing’ in charred oak barrels before it is bottled, sold and sipped. The book starts with a section telling the story of the production of bourbon ‘from the ground up’ - where and how bourbon is made, its remarkably few ingredients, the ‘secrets’ of what takes place during bourbon's fermentation, distillation and aging processes as well as sharing what the label on a bourbon bottle can tell us about that particular bourbon's birthplace, contents, background and age. The second section of the book is a ‘glossary’ of bourbon terms - set out alphabetically for ease of access and provided with humor and without technical jargon. Then comes the history section. It deals with how the early growth of the United States affected the early growth of bourbon and how bourbon contributed to America's expansion west, industrial growth, war efforts and bourbon's tremendous impact on the U.S. Treasury. Next are some recommended ‘rules’ for bourbon buying, gifting, drinking and socializing. Finally, the book arrives at a ‘top shelf’ discussion of ways to enjoy bourbon - with recipes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cliff Travis’s enlightening guide is the perfect gift for bourbon aficionados or anyone curious about discovering the rich, flavorful world of this iconic spirit. With its mix of history, humor, and practical advice, “Getting to Know Bourbon” will ensure that readers are the life of the party the next time they raise a glass.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Getting to Know Bourbon: How to Be The Life Of The Party and not The Reason the Police Are Called: A (Sort Of) Complete Guide to Bourbon.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
