Author Dr. Edwin Duroy’s New Book “Befallen: The Tragic Hoboken Fires 1973-1982” is a Fascinating Historic Novel Exploring the Hoboken Fires from the 1970s
Recent release “Befallen: The Tragic Hoboken Fires 1973-1982” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Edwin Duroy follows young journalist Delia Delgado, who finds herself investigating a series of fires in Hoboken, New Jersey. Desperate to bring this historical tragedy to life, Delia finds herself digging deeper to discover who the true perpetrator behind the fires could be.
South Amboy, NJ, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Edwin Duroy, a retired educator serving as a teacher, administrator, and college professor, has completed his new book “Befallen: The Tragic Hoboken Fires 1973-1982”: a compelling novel that follows a young journalist who becomes enamored with finding the truth behind a series of fires that took the life of nearly seventy innocent souls.
“Delia Delgado can’t let go of what she views as a moral dilemma in this epistemic saga,” writes Dr. Duroy. “Her job as a reporter conflates with the belief that gentrification by fire and arson has caused the deaths of sixty-seven residents during this period, most of whom were children. What she observed and reported narrates the true story. No one was arrested or convicted of these horrendous fatal fires and the hundreds of fires that also took place.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Edwin Duroy’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own recollections from growing up in Hoboken during the time of the fires, and all that he managed to witness firsthand. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Befallen” will transport people back in time, bringing to life an unspoken history of one of New Jersey’s trendiest cities.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Befallen: The Tragic Hoboken Fires 1973-1982” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
