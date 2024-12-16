Author Dr. Edwin Duroy’s New Book “Befallen: The Tragic Hoboken Fires 1973-1982” is a Fascinating Historic Novel Exploring the Hoboken Fires from the 1970s

Recent release “Befallen: The Tragic Hoboken Fires 1973-1982” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Edwin Duroy follows young journalist Delia Delgado, who finds herself investigating a series of fires in Hoboken, New Jersey. Desperate to bring this historical tragedy to life, Delia finds herself digging deeper to discover who the true perpetrator behind the fires could be.