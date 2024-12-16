Author Richard Taylor’s New Book “The Hobbes Chronicles” is a Fascinating Collection of Stories That Follows a Cat’s History Altering Journey Through the Past
Recent release “The Hobbes Chronicles: How a Time-Traveling Cat Changed the Course of History” from Covenant Books author Richard Taylor is a riveting series of short stories that follows Hobbes, a tabby cat who finds himself on a journey through the past, accidentally changing history and the world along the way.
Temperance, MI, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Taylor, a retired attorney, has completed his new book, “The Hobbes Chronicles: How a Time-Traveling Cat Changed the Course of History”: a captivating series of tales that centers around Hobbes, whose journey through time results in history and the world itself being completely rewritten.
“‘The Hobbes Chronicles: How a Time-Traveling Cat Changed the Course of History’ is a collection of short narratives about how the cat’s adventures in the past affected world history as we know it. The time traveler occasionally acts impulsively, but as one who cannot tolerate injustice, he frequently comes to the aid of persons or animals who are being treated unfairly,” writes author Richard Taylor.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Taylor’s new book draws inspiration from one of the author’s more spirited cats he has owned and will transport readers as they follow Hobbes on his epic journey through the space-time continuum. Engaging and expertly paced, “The Hobbes Chronicles” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a perfect read for cat lovers and fans of historical fiction alike.
Readers can purchase “The Hobbes Chronicles: How a Time-Traveling Cat Changed the Course of History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
