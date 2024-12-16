Author Margaret Ashton Scott’s New Book “DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call” is a Compelling and Poignant Novel That Tells About a Haunting Journey of Love and Legacy

Recent release “DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ashton Scott is a supernatural adventure through the eyes of David Raymond Stone, a young man haunted by the legacy of his grandfather, a Vietnam War casualty. As David answers a ghostly call, he navigates the thin line between reality and dreams while unraveling a forgotten mystery tied to his family's history.