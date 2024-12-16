Author Margaret Ashton Scott’s New Book “DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call” is a Compelling and Poignant Novel That Tells About a Haunting Journey of Love and Legacy
Recent release “DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ashton Scott is a supernatural adventure through the eyes of David Raymond Stone, a young man haunted by the legacy of his grandfather, a Vietnam War casualty. As David answers a ghostly call, he navigates the thin line between reality and dreams while unraveling a forgotten mystery tied to his family's history.
New York, NY, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Ashton Scott, a loving mother who retired after working in data research, records management, and program analyst positions with the federal government, has completed her new book, “DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call”: a thought-provoking story that follows David Raymond Stone as he embarks on a courageous journey to honor his grandfather, an Army casualty of the Vietnam War, leading him into a world of supernatural encounters and deep emotional revelations.
“A courageous leap up into the night sky to answer a ghostly call of his deceased grandfather — an Army casualty of the Vietnam War — leads to frightening and supernatural events for David Raymond Stone,” writes Scott. “Reality and recurring dreams have become almost indistinguishable as David wrestles with his tormented thoughts about honoring a war-slain grandfather whose name is etched on a menacing black Wall, while trying to unravel a forgotten mystery.
“Having reached a pivotal point in life as sudden, blossoming love delights his senses and captivates his heart, David grows more perplexed as his grandfather’s spirit carries him to seafaring venues revealing a mariner’s means, a brass key perhaps fitting a wooden box, and a long-lost letter — all seemingly connected to ‘Polaris’. Painting starry constellations to win a possible art scholarship, and hoping for a chance with ethereal beauty Rachel, are at the highest rung while David copes with life-threatening, dangerous odds at school. Still, to complicate David’s struggles further, the mysterious ghost continues to pursue him — an entity that he had never seen, or before known — yet appears to be somehow, like him.
“‘DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call’ connects mystery and generational love with real war history, changing a family’s life by the loss of their beloved relative, a patriotic young Army soldier who served in the Vietnam War. Jonathan David Stone was that brave soldier, doing his duty, as ordered by his country, when killed in action. This book is meant to hold sacred all the brave American men and women [tragically so many young like this story’s symbolic spirit] who sacrificed and served in a ‘senseless war’ — and looks to God for solace and guidance in healing. In connecting with his grandfather’s spirit and the North Star, David Raymond Stone may just find it’s only the beginning of finding the eternal key to all that should be known, and held forever, sacred.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Ashton Scott’s new book is a poignant tale that intertwines love, loss, and the quest for healing, honoring the sacrifices of brave soldiers and their enduring impact on future generations.
Readers can purchase “DREAMSTAR — Ghostly Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
