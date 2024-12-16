Author Greg Rose’s New Book “Tucker Trucker Bear and Pal Bobo’s Adventures: Tucker’s Dream” is the Latest Installment of This Imaginative Children’s Book Series
Recent release “Tucker Trucker Bear and Pal Bobo’s Adventures: Tucker’s Dream” from Page Publishing author Greg Rose joins Tucker Bear and Bobo as they set off on their next adventure together.
Punta Gorda, FL, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Greg Rose has completed his new book “Tucker Trucker Bear and Pal Bobo’s Adventures: Tucker’s Dream”: a captivating children’s book that follows Tucker Bear and Bobo as they continue to learn lessons together.
Driving a truck for thirty-five years while raising five children alone has taught author Greg Rose what inspires children. All his adventures have taught him that accepting challenges can increase self-awareness and greatness.
Rose writes, “This is a story of a special place way up in the mountains. It is a magical place where people and animals live together in harmony.”
He continues, “This place is called Bearville. It has a town hall, a service station that Randy Racoon owns, a school with Professor Oliver Owl as the teacher, and small different businesses throughout town where people and other animals work. The mayor of the town is Mayor Grizzly Bear. One particular place is the goods and warehouse in town. It is owned and run by a human named Mr. Marshall. He fills all the orders that are called in and also runs the register to sell other goods and supplies to almost all the residents of Bearville.”
Published by Page Publishing, Greg Rose’s creative tale features detailed illustrations that help to capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Tucker Trucker Bear and Pal Bobo’s Adventures: Tucker’s Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
