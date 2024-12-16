Author Randall Johnson’s New Book “Doctrine or Deception” is a Fascinating Discussion That Challenges Readers to Reexamine Biblical Doctrine in the Modern World
Recent release “Doctrine or Deception” from Page Publishing author Randall Johnson is a thought-provoking read that explores the historical challenges of discerning truth from lies concerning matters of Scripture. Drawing on his own personal research and observations, Johnson urges readers to look towards the Bible for truth in a time of chaos and misunderstanding amongst different faiths.
LaFollette, TN, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Randall Johnson, a proud father of two and grandfather of four, as well as a lifelong resident of LaFollette, Campbell County, Tennessee, has completed his new book “Doctrine or Deception”: a practical deep dive into the many doctrines of the Church that contradict the truths found within the Bible that encourages readers to take the Word of God as their source concerning matters of faith.
“The King James Bible was published in 1611,” writes Johnson. “Before that time, the common man had little access to the Word of God. It was much more difficult to discern truth from error. Before that time, you may or may not be familiar with an early author by the name of Dante. He published a work called the ‘Divine Comedy’ back in the fourteenth century. In it, he said there were nine levels of hell that the sinner must face after death. The ninth level was for the most heinous of crimes. Sinners would suffer the worst torture and misery on that level. For lesser sins, you would go to a higher level until at the first level, there was little discomfort at all. Many people in the past might have believed this was a factual account of the afterlife, but thank God, we now have the Bible to help us distinguish truth from error.”
Published by Page Publishing, Randall Johnson’s engaging series invites readers to reflect on the evolving relationship between Scripture and belief systems, urging them to remain critical of any doctrine’s source of origin. By comparing historical misconceptions with the clarity offered by the Bible, “Doctrine or Deception” serves as both a historical reflection and a call to action for those seeking a deeper, more biblically sound faith.
