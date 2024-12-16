Author Randall Johnson’s New Book “Doctrine or Deception” is a Fascinating Discussion That Challenges Readers to Reexamine Biblical Doctrine in the Modern World

Recent release “Doctrine or Deception” from Page Publishing author Randall Johnson is a thought-provoking read that explores the historical challenges of discerning truth from lies concerning matters of Scripture. Drawing on his own personal research and observations, Johnson urges readers to look towards the Bible for truth in a time of chaos and misunderstanding amongst different faiths.