Author Bonnie Hildebrand’s New Book “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel” is a Thrilling Adventure of Magic and Brand-New Friendship Between a Mermaid and a Little Girl

Recent release “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel” from Page Publishing author Bonnie Hildebrand is a charming tale that centers around a friendly mermaid named Melody who makes a new friend from a different world. This heartwarming story showcases the magic that can be found in an unexpected yet beautiful friendship.