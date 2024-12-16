Author Bonnie Hildebrand’s New Book “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel” is a Thrilling Adventure of Magic and Brand-New Friendship Between a Mermaid and a Little Girl
Recent release “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel” from Page Publishing author Bonnie Hildebrand is a charming tale that centers around a friendly mermaid named Melody who makes a new friend from a different world. This heartwarming story showcases the magic that can be found in an unexpected yet beautiful friendship.
West Point, VA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Hildebrand, who lives on a river with her husband and their two turtles, one fish, two dogs, and two cats, has completed her new book “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel”: an enchanting tale that offers to whisk readers away to a vibrant underwater world where friendship, adventure, and magic await.
“Melody the Mermaid and her friends are having a fantastic day, swimming, and playing in the shimmering ocean waters,” writes Hildebrand. “Suddenly, something unexpected happens and then an angel appears. When they meet, it changes everything! A true friendship begins to bloom from deep within their souls. Melody and her new friend have become inseparable, their hearts and minds bound together. So let’s get excited about this beautiful journey and get ready for all the fantastic adventures that lie ahead!”
Published by Page Publishing, Bonnie Hildebrand’s adorable story is an exciting celebration of friendship and the importance of opening up one’s heart to others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hildebrand’s tale to life, “Melody the Mermaid Meets and Angel” is sure to delight readers of all ages, promising to become a favored addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Melody the Mermaid and her friends are having a fantastic day, swimming, and playing in the shimmering ocean waters,” writes Hildebrand. “Suddenly, something unexpected happens and then an angel appears. When they meet, it changes everything! A true friendship begins to bloom from deep within their souls. Melody and her new friend have become inseparable, their hearts and minds bound together. So let’s get excited about this beautiful journey and get ready for all the fantastic adventures that lie ahead!”
Published by Page Publishing, Bonnie Hildebrand’s adorable story is an exciting celebration of friendship and the importance of opening up one’s heart to others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hildebrand’s tale to life, “Melody the Mermaid Meets and Angel” is sure to delight readers of all ages, promising to become a favored addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Melody the Mermaid Meets an Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories