Author Rev Dr Deb Hanson’s New Book “An Elf Named Squaretoes” is a Charming Story of an Elf Who Tries to Find Out Why He is Constantly Made Fun of for His Name
Recent release “An Elf Named Squaretoes” from Page Publishing author Rev Dr Deb Hanson is a delightful tale that follows Squaretoes, an elf who struggles with being made fun of over his name. Tired of the teasing, Squaretoes sets off on a powerful journey of self-discovery, learning valuable lessons about acceptance and resilience along the way.
Wells, ME, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rev Dr Deb Hanson, a United Methodist pastor who loves children and wants them to believe in themselves and discover their abilities, has completed her new book “An Elf Named Squaretoes”: a riveting story that explores themes of self-acceptance, resilience, and the importance of embracing one’s true self despite what others may say.
“Squaretoes, the elf, doesn’t like his name and can’t understand why it was given to him. He asks his mom about it, and she isn’t much help,” writes Dr. Hanson. “At school, he is teased by the other kids, which hurts his feelings, and he tries very hard to figure out why he would have a name that just doesn’t fit him and one he really doesn’t like. After doing a lot of thinking and wondering, he comes to a surprising conclusion that helps him.
“This is a story about learning how to work through things in life that may not always be what we like, want, or expect. Squaretoes teaches everyone about accepting who we are and suggests how we might handle things that challenge us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rev Dr Deb Hanson’s engaging tale presents a thoughtful resource for parents and educators looking to foster conversations about self-esteem and acceptance among children. With colorful illustrations to help bring Dr. Hanson’s story to life, “An Elf Named Squaretoes” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this beautiful book again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “An Elf Named Squaretoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
