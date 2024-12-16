Author Rev Dr Deb Hanson’s New Book “An Elf Named Squaretoes” is a Charming Story of an Elf Who Tries to Find Out Why He is Constantly Made Fun of for His Name

Recent release “An Elf Named Squaretoes” from Page Publishing author Rev Dr Deb Hanson is a delightful tale that follows Squaretoes, an elf who struggles with being made fun of over his name. Tired of the teasing, Squaretoes sets off on a powerful journey of self-discovery, learning valuable lessons about acceptance and resilience along the way.