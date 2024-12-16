Author Ben Carnevale’s New Book “Thoughts” is a Fascinating Look at the Power of Positive Thinking, and How One’s Thoughts Can Shape Their Lives and Future
Recent release “Thoughts” from Page Publishing author Ben Carnevale is a poignant dive into the profound impacts that one’s thoughts can have on their lives. From small fleeting thoughts to larger macro feelings, Carnevale reveals how focusing on one’s thoughts can open doors to positive thinking and personal transformation.
North Falmouth, MA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ben Carnevale, a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean war who was educated in electrical engineering, has completed his new book “Thoughts”: a compelling study that invites readers to explore the transformative power of positive thinking, and how their thoughts, feelings, and emotions are more powerful forces in shaping their lives then they might have previously known.
“Everyone knows how important positive thoughts are and the consequences of negative thoughts,” writes Carnevale. “However, we go beyond this understanding and explain my ‘thoughts concept’ in the form of the very light ‘micro thoughts’ to the heavier ‘macro thoughts’.
“Included are topics of flowers, plants, animals, physics, astronomy, and much more. Focusing on these amazing topics will open doors to many positive thoughts. Our lives are guided by our thoughts, and our thoughts not only determine who we are but who we will become.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ben Carnevale’s enlightening series shows how one’s thoughts not only define who someone is, but who they could become. Through thought-provoking explorations of diverse topics, “Thoughts” demonstrates how one’s mind can unlock a world of possibilities and guide people toward personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
