Author Sharoslyn Benton’s New Book “Sharoslyn Benton: She’s Not All That—Just A Girl From Mississippi” is a Captivating Memoir That Highlights the Power of Determination
Recent release “Sharoslyn Benton: She’s Not All That—Just A Girl From Mississippi” from Page Publishing author Sharoslyn Benton follows the author’s journey of overcoming hardship to achieve happiness and success.
Decatur, GA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharoslyn Benton, a small business owner and human resources professional, has completed her new book “Sharoslyn Benton: She’s Not All That—Just A Girl From Mississippi”: a meaningful memoir that captures the essence of the author’s boldness, perseverance, and faith.
Author Sharoslyn Benton owns Scentsation Creation by Sharoslyn (SCS Selfcare), which aims to help individuals identify areas in their lives to prioritize self-care. She is also an advocate for breaking generational curses.
Benton was born on June 16, 1986, at Bolivar Medical Center to Robert Arrington and Patricia Roach Thompson. She grew up in Shaw, Mississippi, and attended McEvans Elementary and Shaw High School. During her school days, she played sports like tennis, softball, and basketball and was also part of the National Honor Society. After finishing high school, she moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with her father in 2004.
Benton went to Herzing University and then transferred to the University of Phoenix. She received an associate degree in criminal justice in 2013 and her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2015. She received her certificate in human resources management through Emory University in 2016 and started working toward her dream job in human resources.
Currently residing in Decatur, Georgia, Benton is married and has two children. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, working out, and helping others. Before getting too busy, she was the former youth ministry director at In the Bible Christian Ministry. In her role, she incorporated her creativity, art, and views with children of all ages.
Benton writes, “Life holds no value without a purpose. This book is based on a true story of my life as a girl who grew up in a small town with limited knowledge of the world. However, my journey towards a clear vision was a masterpiece in its reality. Although many didn’t teach me how to navigate different stages in life, the development path was a magnificent view. Ecclesiastes chapter 3 emphasizes that there is a season and time for everything. We may not get what we pray for initially, but if we believe, it will come.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharoslyn Benton’s honest and insightful work inspires and encourages readers that they, too, can overcome difficulties in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Sharoslyn Benton: She’s Not All That—Just A Girl From Mississippi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
