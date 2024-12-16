Author Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson’s New Book “Understanding Socialism and the Danger It Brings: A Basic Primer” Cautions Readers About the Negative Impacts of Socialism

Recent release “Understanding Socialism and the Danger It Brings: A Basic Primer” from Page Publishing author Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson is an insightful work that presents eight observations reflective of socialism’s nature and the effects it has had on cultures and nations past and present.