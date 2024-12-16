Author Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson’s New Book “Understanding Socialism and the Danger It Brings: A Basic Primer” Cautions Readers About the Negative Impacts of Socialism
Recent release “Understanding Socialism and the Danger It Brings: A Basic Primer” from Page Publishing author Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson is an insightful work that presents eight observations reflective of socialism’s nature and the effects it has had on cultures and nations past and present.
Brazoria, TX, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson has completed his new book “Understanding Socialism and the Danger It Brings: A Basic Primer”: an informative work that explores the harm of socialism as well as its proximity to communism.
Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson and his wife of forty-plus years have served as senior pastor and First Lady at the Heart of Christ Community Church in Brazoria, Texas. Having been raised in a small southern town during the volatile sixties and seventies, Rev. Johnson has witnessed and experienced many of the changes—both social and cultural—that were powered by events such as the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
With the insatiable drive to identify and bring remedy to many of the most pressing social problems of today from racial disparity to social unrest, Dr. Johnson is a firm believer that America is not only a great nation, still but has the potential to become even greater than ever before, seeing the rise of socialism as being the grave distraction and detour from its true destiny. He has earned an associate of arts degree from Brazosport College, a BA degree in religious education, an MA degree in Christian counseling, and a Doctor of Ministry in theology from the Covington School of Theology.
Over the years, Dr. Johnson has written many articles for online publications as well as several books addressing various issues. He has also authored “Junk Food in the Body of Christ,” “Overcoming Racism Through the Gospel,” and “From Heaven to You.” Though not claiming to be a part of the medical profession, Dr. Johnson describes himself as being more of a spiritual pathologist, seeking to study and understand the nature and causes of the spiritual ailments and deaths within individuals, and then offer biblical information that uplifts, inspires, and transforms lives for better living.
His certainty concerning socialism’s eventual road to bondage and destruction was realized when he was prayerfully researching and seeking answers and solutions to the racial problem in America. Too many times he crossed trails with the theme of socialism and even socialists who were professing to champion the Black struggles but were using Black people to further their cause—communism.
Dr. Johnson writes, “We became paralyzed with the terror in terrorism. The certain and determinate willingness of a Muslim to die for the Islamic faith, and the unquestionably mystical power of the ayatollahs and Islamic leaders of the Middle East in general, even challenged us to examine how devoted were we to our own Christian beliefs. Was there any other religious system with the power and influence to create armies of faithful believers who love their faith to the point of self-sacrifice? This religious devotion had awakened us to a danger that was eminent and could not be ignored. Vietnam was nearly two generations ago, distant and quite vague to the millennials, but the Islamic world had reached into and jolted the very heart of a modern-day, highly technical America on September 11, 2001. Even at that time, America’s interest was more about the gas pump than anything else, but today, we are realizing something even more terrifying. And Marxism has even exerted influence into the Muslim world and formed a culture that can be called Islamo-Marxism.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rev. Dr. Melvin L. Johnson’s thought-provoking work presents the author’s observation that the socialist movement in the United States has exerted influences throughout practically every aspect of American life, affecting all from the basic family unit to the Oval Office of the president of the United States of America.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Understanding Socialism and the Danger It Brings: A Basic Primer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
