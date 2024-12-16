Author Carl Brown’s New Book “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” is a Powerful Memoir of the Author’s Experiences Navigating the AIDS Epidemic as a Gay Man

Recent release “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” from Page Publishing author Carl Brown is a compelling autobiographical account that documents the author’s life as a gay man during the AIDS crisis in America. Poignant and heartfelt, Brown reflects upon his own experiences in living with the virus himself, as well as the grief and trauma of the era for the gay community.