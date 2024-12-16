Author Carl Brown’s New Book “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” is a Powerful Memoir of the Author’s Experiences Navigating the AIDS Epidemic as a Gay Man
Recent release “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” from Page Publishing author Carl Brown is a compelling autobiographical account that documents the author’s life as a gay man during the AIDS crisis in America. Poignant and heartfelt, Brown reflects upon his own experiences in living with the virus himself, as well as the grief and trauma of the era for the gay community.
Sun City, AZ, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carl Brown, who resides in the Phoenix metro area, has completed his new book “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts”: a stirring true account of the author’s life during the AIDS crisis, as well as his experiences in surviving the virus despite its mortality rate.
“Not very long before we had the pride flag and the pretty rainbow, there was the plague,” writes Brown. “Coming out as a gay man in the eighties meant mysterious deaths, antibody tests, and fears of internment along with endless funerals and a virus that was always 100 percent fatal.
“This is one man’s story of unexpected survival, southern adventure, and maybe even divine intervention, all of which came with a surprising and surprisingly fantastic soundtrack.
“The eighties was a decade known for great music, and if you were a gay man, it was also known for great heartache and grief. For me, there was plenty of both, and this is my story of being one of the first to be infected and one of the very few to survive the early days of what was once an always 100 percent fatal diagnosis.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carl Brown’s engaging memoir will transport readers, bringing to life the struggles and grief during one of the most harrowing eras for the queer community in America. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” promises to keep the pages turning, helping readers witness first-hand what life during the AIDS epidemic was like for those who managed to survive through it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Not very long before we had the pride flag and the pretty rainbow, there was the plague,” writes Brown. “Coming out as a gay man in the eighties meant mysterious deaths, antibody tests, and fears of internment along with endless funerals and a virus that was always 100 percent fatal.
“This is one man’s story of unexpected survival, southern adventure, and maybe even divine intervention, all of which came with a surprising and surprisingly fantastic soundtrack.
“The eighties was a decade known for great music, and if you were a gay man, it was also known for great heartache and grief. For me, there was plenty of both, and this is my story of being one of the first to be infected and one of the very few to survive the early days of what was once an always 100 percent fatal diagnosis.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carl Brown’s engaging memoir will transport readers, bringing to life the struggles and grief during one of the most harrowing eras for the queer community in America. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” promises to keep the pages turning, helping readers witness first-hand what life during the AIDS epidemic was like for those who managed to survive through it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dancing with Strangers, Living with Ghosts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories