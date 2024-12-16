Author Jon Berit’s New Book “Two Clicks Above Mediocre: An Athlete's Story” is a Fascinating Overview of the Author’s Fifty-Plus-Year Career in Track and Field
Recent release “Two Clicks Above Mediocre: An Athlete's Story” from Page Publishing author Jon Berit is a compelling memoir that documents the author’s career in track and field, spanning fifty years and counting. From his first time racing to years of dedication to the sport, Berit reveals how track and field has forever changed his life for the better.
Waltham, MA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jon Berit, a licensed master electrician since 2011 who continues to be an active track-and-field athlete in his spare time, has completed his new book “Two Clicks Above Mediocre: An Athlete's Story”: an inspiring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s career in track and field.
The author begins his memoir, “I suppose I should begin with the basics. Just to get it out of the way and go on to the main purpose of this book, which is telling the story of my athletic career, you may wonder why I am writing this book. The reason is that other sportspeople have written books, so I figure I ought to do the same. Some are house-hold names known throughout the world. I certainly am not known throughout the world. I figure that twenty people know who I am, so I reckon that I am
the first person with little notoriety to write a book about themselves in the history of mankind. Sheer
genius, if you ask me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jon Berit’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow the author on his incredible lifelong dedication to track and field, revealing how his love of the sport came about and why he finds it so liberating and thrilling. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Two Clicks Above Mediocre” is a fascinating dive into an athlete’s mind, offering readers the chance to witness just how life changing one sport can be.
