Author Iyanna Grace Ali’s New Book “Lucy the Curious Spider” Follows the Whimsical Adventures of a Curious Spider Who Dreams of Seeing Grand Sights All Around the World
Recent release “Lucy the Curious Spider” from Page Publishing author Iyanna Grace Ali is a captivating story that follows Lucy, an adventure-seeking spider who longs to travel across the globe and see all sorts of thrilling sights. After a long day of traveling, Lucy settles down for the night and begins planning her next big adventure.
Scotch Plains, NJ, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Iyanna Grace Ali, a student at Mount Saint Mary Academy who enjoys writing, volunteer work, and traveling, has completed her new book “Lucy the Curious Spider”: a delightful tale that follows the captivating journey of a spider who gets caught on a strong breeze and sets off on a brilliant adventure of excitement and wonder.
Author Iyanna Grace Ali’s love for writing began in the fifth-grade, and as her passion for writing grew, she entered the poetry competition at the American Library of Poetry in 2022 and 2023. Her poems were selected for both years and are now published in the Student Collection at the American Library of Poetry. The author believes that to be successful in life, you must work hard, set high goals, never give up, and most importantly let God be the center of it all.
“The story of ‘Lucy the Curious Spider’ was inspired by observing the different movements of spiders,” writes Iyanna. “What an adventure it would be if a spider climbed the Eiffel Tower in Paris.”
Published by Page Publishing, Iyanna Grace Ali’s charming tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Lucy’s day of fun and travels. With colorful artwork to help bring Iyanna’s story to life, “Lucy the Curious Spider” is sure to delight readers of all ages and keep them eager to discover more of Lucy’s adventures, making it the perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lucy the Curious Spider” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
