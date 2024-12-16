Author Iyanna Grace Ali’s New Book “Lucy the Curious Spider” Follows the Whimsical Adventures of a Curious Spider Who Dreams of Seeing Grand Sights All Around the World

Recent release “Lucy the Curious Spider” from Page Publishing author Iyanna Grace Ali is a captivating story that follows Lucy, an adventure-seeking spider who longs to travel across the globe and see all sorts of thrilling sights. After a long day of traveling, Lucy settles down for the night and begins planning her next big adventure.