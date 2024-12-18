Doug Anderson’s Newly Released “God’s Work in My Life” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Perseverance
“God’s Work in My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Anderson is a heartfelt memoir reflecting on the author’s spiritual journey, personal struggles, and the transformative power of faith.
Blaine, MN, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Work in My Life”, a moving exploration of faith, resilience, and spiritual renewal, is the creation of published author, Doug Anderson.
Anderson shares, “I was a stinker as a young elementary student. Growing up, I had so many friends and a great time playing multiple sports constantly. I loved going to church and learning about Jesus. It was peace and love for everything.
Going into middle school was a similar case, and my faith had strong protection with a Christian family. Unfortunately, my faith slowly but surely started getting trapped by unseeable soldiers of Satan that worked on putting me into the darkness without even knowing it. There was always a bit of light from Jesus keeping me protected from too much struggling in spiritual warfare.
After getting worse for eighteen years, it became more and more difficult when I was praying for help. Looking for a bit of hope, I started songs that sought for Jesus to support me and draw me back to him.
My father died while I was working at an elementary school that was Saint Mary Immaculate. The nuns at Saint Mary supported me and strongly helped me getting strong for Jesus again. After seven years of working, the Plainfield, Illinois, tornado came to destroy at 280 mph. Two sweet friends and nuns were killed. However, I didn’t start going backward again, but with the strength of Jesus, I was getting stronger.
This is when I went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and eventually got a master degree in K-8 education. Before I did it all, I met my wife, and we married after a year, and we now have three adult Christians, and I have a wife who actually knew she was going to find a husband from a guide named Jesus!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Anderson’s new book is an inspirational reminder of God’s presence in every season of life, offering readers encouragement to trust in His plan even in times of doubt or struggle.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Work in My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Work in My Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anderson shares, “I was a stinker as a young elementary student. Growing up, I had so many friends and a great time playing multiple sports constantly. I loved going to church and learning about Jesus. It was peace and love for everything.
Going into middle school was a similar case, and my faith had strong protection with a Christian family. Unfortunately, my faith slowly but surely started getting trapped by unseeable soldiers of Satan that worked on putting me into the darkness without even knowing it. There was always a bit of light from Jesus keeping me protected from too much struggling in spiritual warfare.
After getting worse for eighteen years, it became more and more difficult when I was praying for help. Looking for a bit of hope, I started songs that sought for Jesus to support me and draw me back to him.
My father died while I was working at an elementary school that was Saint Mary Immaculate. The nuns at Saint Mary supported me and strongly helped me getting strong for Jesus again. After seven years of working, the Plainfield, Illinois, tornado came to destroy at 280 mph. Two sweet friends and nuns were killed. However, I didn’t start going backward again, but with the strength of Jesus, I was getting stronger.
This is when I went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and eventually got a master degree in K-8 education. Before I did it all, I met my wife, and we married after a year, and we now have three adult Christians, and I have a wife who actually knew she was going to find a husband from a guide named Jesus!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Anderson’s new book is an inspirational reminder of God’s presence in every season of life, offering readers encouragement to trust in His plan even in times of doubt or struggle.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Work in My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Work in My Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories