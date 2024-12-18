Dave “the Prayer Guy” Roderick’s Newly Released “Fueling God’s Mission with Prayer” is an Empowering Guide to Strengthening Discipleship Through Prayer
“Fueling God’s Mission with Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave “the Prayer Guy” Roderick is a practical and inspiring resource for believers who seek to deepen their role in God’s mission through focused prayer, emphasizing the importance of connecting with God to advance evangelism and discipleship.
Hampden, ME, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fueling God’s Mission with Prayer”: a thoughtful resource which highlights the pivotal role of prayer in fulfilling God’s calling for evangelism and discipleship. “Fueling God’s Mission with Prayer” is the creation of published author, Dave “the Prayer Guy” Roderick, a dedicated husband and father who serves as the Penobscot County coordinator for the Main Prayer Strategy and prayer coordinator at the River Church in Bangor, Maine.
Roderick shares, “Matthew 28:18–20 reads: “Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always to the very end of the age.’”
The verse above and Acts 1:8 are the focus of my prayers, praying for more disciples and the growth of disciples. God calls all disciples to participate in his mission of evangelism and discipleship. Sometimes, we can be so focused on doing God’s work that we forget it is his mission. That is why it is essential to remember to pray and connect with God so he can work through and in you. And pray for God to work through you and around you.
Fueling God’s mission helps the reader to focus their prayers on God and his mission. Take a journey into God’s mission and start your prayer movement today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave “the Prayer Guy” Roderick’s new book offers believers a chance to refocus their efforts on prayer, helping them engage more fully with God’s work.
Consumers can purchase “Fueling God’s Mission with Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fueling God’s Mission with Prayer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
