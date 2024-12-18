Audrey Pendley’s Newly Released “JESUS HOLDS MY HAND” is a Heartfelt, Faith-Inspired Children’s Book Offering Comfort and Reassurance

“JESUS HOLDS MY HAND” from Christian Faith Publishing author Audrey Pendley is an inspirational children’s book that explores themes of faith, trust, and divine love. Through simple yet profound verses, Pendley reassures readers that Jesus is always present, especially in times of worry or fear.