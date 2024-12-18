Audrey Pendley’s Newly Released “JESUS HOLDS MY HAND” is a Heartfelt, Faith-Inspired Children’s Book Offering Comfort and Reassurance
“JESUS HOLDS MY HAND” from Christian Faith Publishing author Audrey Pendley is an inspirational children’s book that explores themes of faith, trust, and divine love. Through simple yet profound verses, Pendley reassures readers that Jesus is always present, especially in times of worry or fear.
Morgan Town, KY, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “JESUS HOLDS MY HAND”: a comforting and uplifting children’s book that gently reminds young readers of God’s constant presence and love in their lives. “JESUS HOLDS MY HAND” is the creation of published author, Audrey Pendley, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated from Western Kentucky University. Audrey previously served her community as a kindergarten teacher.
Pendley shares, “Do my worries even matter, when my sunny skies turn blue?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Audrey Pendley’s new book encourages readers to trust in Jesus’s unending care and guidance through life’s ups and downs, offering a source of comfort and hope to both children and adults.
Consumers can purchase “JESUS HOLDS MY HAND” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JESUS HOLDS MY HAND”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
