Greg Hogan’s Newly Released “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?” is a Powerful Exploration of Fatherhood, Its Breakdown, and Its Impact on Society
“Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Hogan is a compelling examination of the challenges facing fathers today, focusing on the root issues—such as rejection, shame, and dysfunction—that have led to the breakdown of the family unit and the erosion of fatherhood.
Conway, AR, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?”: a thoughtful examination that addresses the critical issues affecting fathers and families in today’s society. “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?” is the creation of published author, Greg Hogan, the founder and director of Hope and Compassion Ministries in Conway, Arkansas, and the pastor of Cove Chapel Church in Springfield, Arkansas. Greg has helped hurting people and those who struggle with addiction for over thirty years. He taught art in the public school system and thereby helped many youths through the years.
Hogan shares, “God’s design is for the father to be the leader and head of the household. The breakdown of the family through divorce and demonic attacks on fathers has caused men to lose their influence of being the leader of the family like they were designed by God to be. Oh Daddy Where Art Thou addresses many root issues that have affected this breakdown, such as rejection, shame, codependency, dysfunctional families, and many more. These root issues have stolen fatherhood from many men. These issues cause men to not follow through with their parental responsibilities. This is a must-read to help the reader understand how the breakdown of the father’s role and families has been affected, which has caused our society to become a fatherless society.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Hogan’s new book provides a thought-provoking and transformative look at fatherhood, encouraging men to rediscover their God-given roles and responsibilities in the family.
Consumers can purchase “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hogan shares, “God’s design is for the father to be the leader and head of the household. The breakdown of the family through divorce and demonic attacks on fathers has caused men to lose their influence of being the leader of the family like they were designed by God to be. Oh Daddy Where Art Thou addresses many root issues that have affected this breakdown, such as rejection, shame, codependency, dysfunctional families, and many more. These root issues have stolen fatherhood from many men. These issues cause men to not follow through with their parental responsibilities. This is a must-read to help the reader understand how the breakdown of the father’s role and families has been affected, which has caused our society to become a fatherless society.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Hogan’s new book provides a thought-provoking and transformative look at fatherhood, encouraging men to rediscover their God-given roles and responsibilities in the family.
Consumers can purchase “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oh Daddy, Where Art Thou?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories