Christina Jerabek’s Newly Released “I Am The Woman at The Well” is a Moving Testimony of Healing and Faith Through Christ
“I Am The Woman at The Well” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Jerabek is a heartfelt memoir that draws parallels between her personal journey of overcoming trauma and the biblical story of the woman at the well, offering hope and spiritual inspiration to those searching for love and redemption.
New York, NY, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Am The Woman at The Well”: a powerful reminder of the personal and relational nature of faith in Jesus. “I Am The Woman at The Well” is the creation of published author, Christina Jerabek.
Jerabek shares, “The woman at the well had an encounter with Jesus. We only know a small part of what they talked about, but it was strong enough to not only touch her heart, but she also realized that He was the Messiah. She then went and told those in her city about her experience with the Messiah. Those she had told ended up believing just based on what she said, but once they, too, had their personal experience with the Messiah, they no longer believed from hearing about Him, but they believed because they, too, got to experience for themselves who Jesus was—a relationship.
When I was four years old, that was the start of many suicidal attempts for me because I had my innocence taken away from me on the front porch of that person’s house. Throughout the years, I suffered much physical abuse and sexual abuse. I had a lot of trauma. Today, I am sharing my story and my experience with Jesus to anyone who is looking for love and those who have been abandoned, rejected, and have been treated cruelly by people. Everyone is searching to be loved, searching for a savior, and I know one because I am the woman at the well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Jerabek’s new book a heartfelt and uplifting resource for anyone navigating pain and seeking the transformative love of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “I Am The Woman at The Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am The Woman at The Well”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
