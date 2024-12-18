Sarah Hale’s Newly Released “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2” is a Heartwarming Tale of Love, Faith, and Unexpected Fatherhood
“Pillowcase Promises: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Hale is an uplifting story about love, community, and unexpected journeys, centered around a beloved pastor and his new path to fatherhood.
Mooreland, IN, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2”: a touching narrative that explores themes of faith, community, and the power of unexpected love. “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2” is the creation of published author, Sarah Hale, a retired nurse educator who was born and raised in rural Central Indiana.
Hale shares, “The congregation of Rose Creek Church couldn’t imagine what had delayed their pastor. It wasn’t like Matt Brown to be late. Pastor Brown was well loved and devoted to his parishioners. Matt was also unmarried and the object of every single woman’s affection.
When Pastor Brown enters the church with a toddler on his hip and two more children in tow, the people are surprised. More than one eyebrow is raised. Will the people of Rose Creek follow the lead of the church boss, or will they support their local pastor on his journey into fatherhood.
Is there a woman in Rose Creek capable of providing the pastor with the kind of help he needs? Or will a stranger in town come to the rescue?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Hale’s new book is an enjoyable installment to the “Veiled Blessings” series.
Consumers can purchase “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hale shares, “The congregation of Rose Creek Church couldn’t imagine what had delayed their pastor. It wasn’t like Matt Brown to be late. Pastor Brown was well loved and devoted to his parishioners. Matt was also unmarried and the object of every single woman’s affection.
When Pastor Brown enters the church with a toddler on his hip and two more children in tow, the people are surprised. More than one eyebrow is raised. Will the people of Rose Creek follow the lead of the church boss, or will they support their local pastor on his journey into fatherhood.
Is there a woman in Rose Creek capable of providing the pastor with the kind of help he needs? Or will a stranger in town come to the rescue?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Hale’s new book is an enjoyable installment to the “Veiled Blessings” series.
Consumers can purchase “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pillowcase Promises: Book 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories