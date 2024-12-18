Author Mark D. Hunt’s New Book “A Pioneer's Saga” is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around One Orphan’s Journey to Find His Family and a Perfect Home
Recent release “A Pioneer's Saga” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark D. Hunt is a powerful journey of John, an orphaned teen desperate to search for the home of his dreams. As John navigates his path towards finding this elusive dream, he’ll embark on a poignant coming-of-age journey to discover both who he is and his place in the world.
Springdale, AR, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark D. Hunt has completed his new book “A Pioneer's Saga”: a captivating novel that follows one teen’s journey of self-growth and courage as he sets off on his own to find a perfect home, discovering more about himself along the way than he ever thought possible. Mark spent four years in the US Marine Corps in the 1970s and was honorably discharged. His education includes one year of college at Louisiana Tech University and a two-year course on industrial instrumentation.
“This is the life story of an orphan, John Alex Stevenson, who begins a search starting at age sixteen,” writes Hunt. “His goal is to find a perfect ‘home’ for himself as well as others in a place that is legendary. Ultimately, though, he finds the home of his dreams in the last spot he could imagine.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark D. Hunt’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on John’s tale to find out where he truly belongs in a world of unknowns. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Pioneer’s Saga” promises to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Pioneer's Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
