Author Mark D. Hunt’s New Book “A Pioneer's Saga” is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around One Orphan’s Journey to Find His Family and a Perfect Home

Recent release “A Pioneer's Saga” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark D. Hunt is a powerful journey of John, an orphaned teen desperate to search for the home of his dreams. As John navigates his path towards finding this elusive dream, he’ll embark on a poignant coming-of-age journey to discover both who he is and his place in the world.