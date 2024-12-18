Millie Valley’s New Book “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review” is a Poignant Collection of Poems Describing a Long Abandoned Love, Lost Then Rediscovered

Recent release “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review” from Newman Springs Publishing author Millie Valley is a profound and emotionally stirring collection of poems inspired by a long-lost love that has become reawakened once more. Exploring themes of moving on and reflecting on what could have been, Valley’s writings offer a powerful look at the lasting impact that love can have.