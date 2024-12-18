Millie Valley’s New Book “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review” is a Poignant Collection of Poems Describing a Long Abandoned Love, Lost Then Rediscovered
Recent release “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review” from Newman Springs Publishing author Millie Valley is a profound and emotionally stirring collection of poems inspired by a long-lost love that has become reawakened once more. Exploring themes of moving on and reflecting on what could have been, Valley’s writings offer a powerful look at the lasting impact that love can have.
New York, NY, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Millie Valley has completed her new book “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review”: a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poems that takes readers on an emotional journey to discover the power of long-lost love and the hope of a reunion.
In her first poem, Valley writes, “Impossible as it may seem || Something similar to a dream. || Two hearts broken, lost and adrift || Both still waiting for the fog to lift. || A true love abandoned, left unattended || Until a silence lasting decades, suddenly ended.
“Two old lovers standing face-to-face || A dreamlike moment ends in an embrace. || Endless heartache slowly melts away || With hope for another shared special day. || And maybe someday to reunite || Turning a love gone wrong, right.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Millie Valley’s engaging collection is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, offering them a beautiful look at how love never truly dies, and can be re-ignited at any time.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In her first poem, Valley writes, “Impossible as it may seem || Something similar to a dream. || Two hearts broken, lost and adrift || Both still waiting for the fog to lift. || A true love abandoned, left unattended || Until a silence lasting decades, suddenly ended.
“Two old lovers standing face-to-face || A dreamlike moment ends in an embrace. || Endless heartache slowly melts away || With hope for another shared special day. || And maybe someday to reunite || Turning a love gone wrong, right.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Millie Valley’s engaging collection is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, offering them a beautiful look at how love never truly dies, and can be re-ignited at any time.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Twenty-Five Years to Life: A Year or Two in Review” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories