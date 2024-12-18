Author Michelle Dean’s New Book “My Journey from Surviving to Thriving” Documents the Author’s Trials of Enduring Abuse and Learning How to Thrive Once More
Recent release “My Journey from Surviving to Thriving: My Story of Surviving Years of Abuse and My Journey to Thriving” from Covenant Books author Michelle Dean is a powerful memoir chronicling the author’s journey towards healing, providing comfort and hope to those who are facing their own instances of abuse.
Sonora, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Dean, a wife, mother, grandmother, small business owner, founder of a nonprofit called Women Helping Other Women in Sonora, California, and a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, has completed her new book, “My Journey from Surviving to Thriving: My Story of Surviving Years of Abuse and My Journey to Thriving”: a profound look at how the author managed to thrive and find her path forward following years of abuse.
“Have you ever experienced abuse in your past?” writes Michelle. “Have you ever wondered why you are here? What is your purpose? Shouldn’t there be more to life? Have you ever said to yourself, ‘I could never do that. I am not smart enough. Maybe someday’?
“Have you ever felt totally alone? If you answered yes to any of those, this book is for you. ‘My Journey from Surviving to Thriving’ is a journey to help you find joy in life and learn to thrive. You will learn how one woman survived childhood sexual abuse and an abusive marriage and learned to rediscover who she was, find her voice, and see that all along she was never alone.
“Over the years, God was there, and many people entered her life with education, inspiration, and support. Sometimes it took years to see, but they were there. Are you ready for your journey?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Dean’s new book is a compelling look at how the author managed to survive her abuse through the support of those around her, as well as her faith and relationship with the Lord. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, through sharing her own story, Michelle hopes to inspire other survivors of abuse, helping them discover how they too can learn to thrive once more.
Readers can purchase "My Journey from Surviving to Thriving: My Story of Surviving Years of Abuse and My Journey to Thriving" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
