Author Pamela M. Starnes (aka "Mimi")’s New Book “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm” is a Faith-Based Story of a Sheep and Her Shepherd

Recent release “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm” from Covenant Books author Pamela M. Starnes (aka "Mimi") follows the adventures of Silly Sally, a sheep who finds protection and comfort from her shepherd during a dangerous storm. Inspired by Psalm 23, Pamela’s story mirrors the protection that Christ provides to his followers during life’s difficult moments.