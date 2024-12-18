Author Pamela M. Starnes (aka "Mimi")’s New Book “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm” is a Faith-Based Story of a Sheep and Her Shepherd
Recent release “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm” from Covenant Books author Pamela M. Starnes (aka "Mimi") follows the adventures of Silly Sally, a sheep who finds protection and comfort from her shepherd during a dangerous storm. Inspired by Psalm 23, Pamela’s story mirrors the protection that Christ provides to his followers during life’s difficult moments.
Hickory, NC, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pamela M. Starnes (aka "Mimi"), who lives in North Carolina with her husband and their cat, their children, and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm”: a charming story of a sheep named Silly Sally who looks to her shepherd for protection, serving as a parallel to the love and salvation Christ provides to his followers.
“Silly Sally loves life on the farm except in the summer, when it gets so hot that she feels like she is melting,” writes Starnes. “Her shepherd knows that hot sheep are not healthy sheep, so he takes them up the mountain, to the clear, cool air and green pastures. The climb to the top is full of dangers. Plus, it is very steep. Storms often arise suddenly and threaten the safety of the sheep. Drenched sheep are not healthy sheep either. The shepherd must find a safe hiding place for the flock during the storm. He offers his body as protection from the storm. The sheep arrive safely at the top, where they feast on the fresh green grass and enjoy the security from dangers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela M. Starnes (aka "Mimi")’s new book was inspired by Psalm 23, and the time the author spent memorizing it with her grandchildren. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Naomi Rain, Pamela’s granddaughter, “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover how the wonder and joy found in being a part of Christ’s flock.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Silly Sally and the Big Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
